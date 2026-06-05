My public comment on the Seven Stars Industrial Wind Project near Weyburn argues that a moratorium on all wind developments is needed until the risk of drier soils, warmer local temperatures, and insect losses can be adequately studied.

After several years of closely following the peer-reviewed research on industrial wind installations, I submitted a detailed public comment on the proposed Seven Stars Energy Project — a 200 MW wind facility with up to 46 large turbines near Weyburn, Saskatchewan.

Our family farm sits within 100 km of this project and much closer to another wind development still in the early stages. Like many in southern Saskatchewan, we’re watching with growing concern as projects are being greenlit without adequate region-specific study of their local and cumulative effects in our semi-arid, drought-prone landscape.

The current Environmental Impact Statement downplays or omits several critical issues that the scientific literature has been flagging for some time:

These effects may be “localized” on paper, but in a region already facing natural water stress and agricultural challenges, they are not insignificant. If multiple projects are built the effects will also compound.

One last point, even if the project proceeds, it is far more likely to function as an energy addition rather than a direct displacement of existing coal or natural gas generation in Saskatchewan. At a realistic capacity factor, the facility would generate roughly 600–700 GWh per year. Even under the most optimistic displacement assumptions, this would avoid only about 380,000–440,000 tonnes of CO₂e annually — representing roughly 0.51–0.60% of Saskatchewan’s total emissions, 0.055–0.064% of Canada’s national total, and just 0.001% of global energy-related emissions.

In practical terms, whatever climate benefits are being claimed for this project are negligible at the provincial, national, and global scales. This raises a serious question: Is this the best use of significant public and private investment when those resources could be directed toward other, potentially more effective upgrades and solutions within Saskatchewan’s existing energy system?

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When the documented risks include drier soils, warmer nighttime temperatures, and significant losses of insects critical to pollination across one of Canada’s most productive agricultural regions — all for a climate benefit so small it would be barely measurable even at the provincial level, let alone nationally or globally — we have to ask: Is this project truly worth the cost?

The potential long-term environmental damage to southern Saskatchewan’s land, water, and ecosystems appears to far outweigh whatever negligible contribution to emissions reductions this facility might deliver, especially if it functions primarily as an energy addition rather than a true replacement for hydrocarbon generation.

I’ve attached the full comment I submitted to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment (including the briefing note recommending a temporary moratorium until proper Saskatchewan-specific research is done). It draws on the growing body of international studies that highlight these risks in arid and semi-arid grasslands. You can download the PDF file below.

I believe it’s important to protect the long-term viability of our farms, soils, and ecosystems. Right now, we’re moving too fast without enough evidence.

What do you think — should we hit pause on new large-scale wind projects in southern Saskatchewan until we have better local data?