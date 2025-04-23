Just a few of the projects Mark Carney has been working on over the past 10 years or so to transform the global financial sector and economy for Net Zero 2050.

CARNEY'S NET ZERO PROJECTS

· Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets

· Task Force On Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

· International Sustainability Standards Board

· Network for Greening the Financial System

· Taskforce for Housing and Climate

· Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market

NET ZERO UN "Programmes"

GFANZ - Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero

NZBA - NET-ZERO BANKING ALLIANCE

NZAOA - NET-ZERO ASSET OWNER ALLIANCE

PAII - Paris Aligned Investor Initiative. (PAAO)

NZAMI - Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

NZIA - Net-Zero Insurance Alliance

NZFI - Net-Zero Financial Investors

NZFSPA - Net-Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance.

NZICI - Net-Zero Investment Consultants Initiative

NZDPU - Net-Zero Data Public Utility

Comment