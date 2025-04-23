Just a few of the projects Mark Carney has been working on over the past 10 years or so to transform the global financial sector and economy for Net Zero 2050.
CARNEY'S NET ZERO PROJECTS
· Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets
· Task Force On Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
· International Sustainability Standards Board
· Network for Greening the Financial System
· Taskforce for Housing and Climate
· Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market
NET ZERO UN "Programmes"
GFANZ - Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero
NZBA - NET-ZERO BANKING ALLIANCE
NZAOA - NET-ZERO ASSET OWNER ALLIANCE
PAII - Paris Aligned Investor Initiative. (PAAO)
NZAMI - Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative
NZIA - Net-Zero Insurance Alliance
NZFI - Net-Zero Financial Investors
NZFSPA - Net-Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance.
NZICI - Net-Zero Investment Consultants Initiative
NZDPU - Net-Zero Data Public Utility
Hudson's Razor:
"Anything presented as a global crisis, admitting only global solutions, amid silencing of dissenting voices, is definitively a scam. The agenda behind the scam is centralisation, itself a scam."
https://theylied.substack.com/p/theylied-was-covid-a-scam-neil-oliver
Will Canadians WAKE UP to what is happening her in Canada?