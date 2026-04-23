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Andrew Roman's avatar
Andrew Roman
Apr 23

There is already a large Canadian bureaucracy responsible for trade negotiations. If it is earning its pay a separate task force should be unnecessary. And whatever the new group recommends, it is still up to the permanent bureaucracy and the Cabinet to decide which of its recommendations it will accept and use in negotiations.

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
Apr 23

A clown serving a 3 ring circus. He moves from ring to ring, but he does not have either consistency, a solution, nor a viable strategic path forward, paint on the lip stick and eye shadows

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