The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
5h

Well stated.

We need to rid our society of the false prophets of net zero and fringe supporters of the WEF. We need to continue support for our modern lifestyle and standard of living for everyone. Let the net zero clowns eat bugs and forage their neighborhood for weeds. The rest of us will continue to thrive as humans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mike Short's avatar
Mike Short
5h

I'm 80 and remember my mother getting a clothes dryer in the 1980's, to be used only on bad weather days. My father later commented that there hasn't been a nice day since we boughy it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Nemeth Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture