Is Net-Zero Canada Hitting the Wall?

Season 3, Episode 6 – Hitting the Wall? Net-Zero Canada

Conversation with Bob Lyman, Consultant/Economist

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Bob Lyman, Our topic of conversation is Canada’s forced net-zero transition: the costs, the implications, the growing public reluctance to pay the price, and the likelihood of a U-turn.

Bob Lyman has spent over forty years as an economist, manager and consultant working on a broad range of energy and environment public policy issues, mainly for the Canadian federal government. Bob began his career as a member of Canada’s foreign service, and had postings in Caracas, Venezuela and Washington, D.C. From 1985 to 2006, he managed organizations that were engaged in energy and climate change policy development and program delivery. He also has eleven years’ experience as a private consultant conducting policy research and analysis on energy and transportation issues as a principal for ENTRANS Policy Research Group. He is the Economics/Policy Advisor and Director of the International Climate Science Coalition – Canada.

Here’s a link to Bob’s recent presentation, “When will Climate Policy Hit the Wall?”

A video recording of all the presentations at the Friends of Science Society’s annual event on 17 October 2023 can be found here: https://friendsofscience.org/library/events/friends-of-science-twentieth-annual-event,-with-dr.-ian-clark-and-robert-lyman.html

A good analysis of the state of Canadian climate and energy policy is Bob’s report from June 2023, “Canada’s Policy Conundrum”.

You can find many of Bob Lyman’s reports on the Friends of Science Society’s website.