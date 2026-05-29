The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

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Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
12h

"When ministers treat taxpayer dollars as leverage for floor-crossing, they transform representative democracy into a patronage machine." This is a great description of a prescription for disaster.

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
11h

PS: Love the term "Exemptocracy"!

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