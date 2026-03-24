The financial system was always meant to do the heavy lifting of the Net Zero transition. It still is.

Prime Minister Mark Carney now talks about Canada becoming an “energy superpower” and last year launched the Major Projects Office supposedly to fast-track pipelines and resource development. The headlines and rhetoric sound reassuring. But the financial system he spent years designing is still quietly doing exactly what it was built to do: slowly starve Canada’s hydrocarbon industry of capital.

Despite the retrenchment of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and its associated groups, investor and lender voluntary agreements and protocols are still in force. Financial institutions are not saying the words, “we are shutting down the oilsands,” but they have succumbed to activist pressure to calculate an “energy supply ratio” (measuring how much financing flows to wind/solar/BESS energy companies versus hydrocarbon industries).[1] Canada’s banking regulator is not imposing a blanket ban on hydrocarbon investment or financing, but it does require banks to assess borrowers’ transition plans, integrate them into credit decisions and treat the lack of a “credible” plan as a material risk flag. This is classic policy laundering in action.

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As political scientist Roger Pielke Jr. documented in his recent three-part series, this entire “climate risk” framework was politically invented starting with Mark Carney’s landmark 2015 speech.[2] Central banks and regulators created models and metrics (financed emissions, transition risk, scenario analysis) that are largely untethered from actual climate science, precisely to steer capital away from fossil fuels without ever passing explicit legislation.[3] The result is a “climate-risk industrial complex” that gives politicians perfect deniability: the decisions look like prudent risk management, not deliberate decarbonization policy.

The result is a “climate-risk industrial complex” that gives politicians perfect deniability: the decisions look like prudent risk management, not deliberate decarbonization policy.

Mark Carney’s Liberal government publicly insists it supports Canadian energy projects and pipelines, yet privately, it rigs the rules so banks must demand transition plans, calculate energy supply ratios, and treat hydrocarbons as a “material risk.” Then politicians shrug and say: “It’s not us — the banks just don’t see a viable business case anymore.” [4]

But it’s not just Canada’s own regulators that are influencing the behaviour of large financial institutions. Some of Canada’s largest pension funds, like La Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, are members of the UN-convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) and follow its protocols. For context, the NZAOA emerged from Mark Carney’s creation the Glasgow Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).[5] Recently, NZAOA released its Target-Setting Protocol — Fifth Edition. With 87 signatories managing trillions in assets (including Canadian members like CDPQ), it recommends:

· 40–60 % portfolio emissions reductions by 2030 (vs. 2029 baseline),

· sector-specific transition targets for high-emitting industries,

· engagement targets with oil-and-gas companies,

· continued climate-solutions investment quotas.

This builds directly on NZAOA’s 2023 document Position on the Oil and Gas Sector, which demands science-based Scope 1–3 targets, “no new investments in infrastructure projects in new upstream oil and gas fields,” rapid methane reductions, and lobbying alignment. There was no retreat, in fact, NZAOA doubled down: The “summary position is to rapidly transition from any dependence on carbon-intense unconventional oil and gas...including shale and tight gas, tight oil...or the production or extraction of heavy and extra heavy oil and bitumen. [emphasis added.]”

In other words, no new investment in almost any North American oil and gas production since most of it is unconventional. (19) In explaining what “investors” can do, the position paper says, “a case in point might be electing not to fund the most carbon-intensive oil and gas production on the grounds that such assets (e.g. oil sands, challenging deepwater explorations, greenfield explorations) are more likely to become stranded.” Divestment is proposed for “laggards” and/or those “measuring poorly against applicable standards and benchmarks.” (24)

While NZAOA provides guidance for asset owners, these requirements and this type of thinking filters through to corporations. Despite the public backlash against ESG and what it represents, internal corporate processes remain intact; they’re just not highlighting it. Executive compensation remains tied to emissions metrics in many companies and financial institutions. Supplier scorecards still penalize high-carbon vendors. Capital-expenditure decisions are screened against “transition risk” scenarios. [6] European institutional investors and banks continue to apply the same filters to Canadian exporters — Scope 3 pressure on hydrocarbon producers has not eased.

In fact, sustainability reporting rates are actually rising under mandatory frameworks,[7] while the data shows sustainable-finance volumes remain elevated.[8] The agenda is not dead. It is simply operating under new names and quieter channels—ESG has gone underground.

WHY THIS MATTERS

This underground continuation has concrete, daily consequences for every barrel produced in Alberta, every LNG molecule shipped from B.C., and every potential pipeline expansion.

Access to capital and insurance is still constrained. Even post-NZBA exit, Canadian banks apply OSFI-mandated transition screens. Insurers price risk based on the same financed-emissions data and “transition risk” metrics OSFI tracks. International lenders and institutional investors (many NZAOA signatories) quietly maintain the same “no new upstream” or high-carbon filters. Capital costs for oilsands and conventional producers remain structurally higher than for less-regulated U.S. peers. The decision to calculate the energy supply ratio will provide solid metrics for activist investor groups, like Share Action and others, to demand a lowering of hydrocarbon investments, particularly if a financial institution has a transition plan.

Together, operational and compliance costs keep rising. Methane rules, disclosure burdens under CSDS and OSFI, and potential emissions-cap compliance add hundreds of millions annually. Will every new project be compelled to complete mandatory “transition planning” documentation that eats engineering time and legal budgets?

Then there are potential project delays and persistent roadblocks related to these regulatory shifts. LNG Canada Phase 2 timing remains uncertain amid ongoing stakeholder and regulatory hurdles framed as “transition risk.” Oilsands expansions are routinely tied to Carbon Capture Storage credibility and “stakeholder management” requirements to fulfil Prime Minister Mark Carney’s “decarbonized oil” fantasy. The Pathways Alliance’s rebranded CCS megaproject is capital that could have gone to increasing production and improving land reclamation rather than expensive decarbonisation infrastructure.

How will major projects ever get built if the banks, insurers, and investors quietly demand a transition plan to lower emissions and eventually phase out the very product they’re financing? It’s like a restaurant owner applying for a business loan while the bank requires a “transition plan” to phase out serving food. The banker won’t say “no more restaurants” out loud, but the conditions make existence impossible.

The banks aren’t declaring, “we are shutting down the oilsands.” Instead, the financial system is quietly steered to make new investment uneconomic. This is exactly the outcome Mark Carney has advocated for years. As the architect of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and a driving force behind the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, Carney long argued that banks, insurers, and investors should drive an “orderly transition” to net-zero by 2050. That orderly transition, in practice, means gradually starving high-emitting sectors of capital, all while politicians claim they support oil and gas development.

Today, as Prime Minister, Carney praises the Major Projects Office and talks about Canada as an “energy superpower (clean and conventional).” Yet the regulatory and voluntary frameworks he championed — OSFI Guideline B-15, Canadian Sustainability Disclosure Standards, NZAOA targets, energy supply ratios — remain fully in force. The machinery he helped build is still quietly doing the work.

Alberta’s oilsands and conventional sector support hundreds of thousands of jobs, billions in provincial revenues, energy security for Canada and allies, and meaningful Indigenous economic participation through partnership agreements. Undercover ESG quietly chips away at all of it — not through dramatic bans, but through slower and more expensive capital allocation, higher hurdle rates, and endless compliance. It’s death by a thousand compliance cuts—slow, quiet, and fatal.

Pretending the ESG agenda is dead isn’t just wrong, it’s dangerous. The machinery is now camouflaged behind neutral language and technical metrics, which make it harder to see, harder to debate, and harder to push back against. The reality is that the targets, the disclosures, the capital screens, and the transition mandates are still advancing.

The question for every reader is simple: What “sustainability” policy at your company or in your province is actually undercover ESG? Look past the rebranded websites and Ctrl+H edits and follow the capital flows, the reporting requirements, and the executive incentives. The agenda never left. It just went underground.

Please subscribe below and share this with anyone still claiming “ESG is over.” The fight isn’t about three letters. It’s about who controls the capital that powers Canada’s economy.

[1] What is the purpose of that ratio except to be able to shift financing away from hydrocarbons to net-zero aligned energy companies.

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[4] Policy laundering refers to the deliberate use of private intermediaries (banks, insurers, investors) and technical metrics to enforce controversial public policy goals while maintaining plausible deniability at the political level.

[5] In 2025, after a U.S. Congressional anti-trust investigation, legal action from Republican states, and the withdrawal of many financial institutions, GFANZ underwent a restructuring to remove language that could be construed as demanding or requiring collective discrimination against certain industries. In other words, it went underground. https://www.gfanzero.com/press/gfanz-will-restructure-and-shift-its-focus-to-addressing-barriers-to-mobilizing-capital/; https://judiciary.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/republicans-judiciary.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/2024-06-11%20Climate%20Control%20-%20Exposing%20the%20Decarbonization%20Collusion%20in%20Environmental%2C%20Social%2C%20and%20Governance%20(ESG)%20Investing.pdf

[6] https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-canada-business-companies-energy-transition-plans-climate-change/

[7] https://kpmg.com/xx/en/our-insights/esg/the-move-to-mandatory-reporting.html

[8] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-12-25/green-debt-sales-hit-record-levels-despite-climate-backlash