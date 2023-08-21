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ESG on Steroids!? ISSB standards are coming to Canada -- Season 2 Episode 15 -- Conversation with Deidra Garyk
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ESG on Steroids!? ISSB standards are coming to Canada -- Season 2 Episode 15 -- Conversation with Deidra Garyk

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The Nemeth Report
Aug 21, 2023

The topic of this episode is the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the newly released IFRS S1-sustainability and IFRS S2-climate-related financial disclosure standards that Canada is determined to implement. Canada has created a Canadian Sustainability Standards Board to work in lockstep with the ISSB and is currently reviewing the standards for implementation. Some have called these sustainability standards ESG on steroids. My guest is Deidra Garyk, energy advocate, contributor to Energy Now, and Manager, ESG and Sustainability at energy services company Trican.

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