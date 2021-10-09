Episode 9 -- Conversation with Donna Laframboise on the IPCC

Episode 9 -- In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with journalist Donna Laframboise about the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the net-zero future.
The Nemeth Report
Broadening the conversation with the public regarding the role of hydrocarbons in our modern technological way of life through the lens of the environment and climate change.Broadening the conversation with the public regarding the role of hydrocarbons in our modern technological way of life through the lens of the environment and climate change.
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