Episode 8 - Conversation with Marc Morano -- Green New Deals and the Great Reset

Episode 8 – Conversation with Marc Morano

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Marc Morano about his new book Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal is Even Worse than you Think, the great reset, and what’s at stake with proposed Green New Deals and the net-zero transition at their core. Marc Morano is the author of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change, writer and executive producer of the films Climate Hustle and Climate Hustle 2, editor of the website climatedepot.com, and author of the book Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal is Even Worse Than you Think. You may also pre-order his next book The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown.

If you have comments or questions about this episode please send them to: nemethreport@protonmail.com.

The Nemeth Report is also available on Amazon music and Audible.

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-nemeth-report/id1576713928