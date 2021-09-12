Episode 7 - Conversation with Robert Bryce -- A Question of Power, Net Zero, and Electricity

Episode 7 – Conversation with Robert Bryce

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Robert Bryce about his book A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations, the important centrality of electricity to our modern way of life, and what’s at stake in the net-zero transition. Robert Bryce is a research fellow at the Austin-based Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, the author, most recently, of A Question of Power: Electricity and the Wealth of Nations, co-producer of the documentary Juice: How Electricity Explains the World, and the host of the Power Hungry Podcast.

This podcast was recorded on 1 September 2021.

If you have comments or questions about this episode please send them to: nemethreport@protonmail.com.

The Nemeth Report is also available on Amazon music and Audible.

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-nemeth-report/id1576713928