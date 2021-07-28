Episode 5 - Conversation with Dr. John Robson -- China's Global Ambitions: Climate, The West, and the Net Zero Transition

Episode 5 – Conversation with Dr. John Robson

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Dr. John Robson of the Climate Discussion Nexus on the issues of China’s global ambitions, how its related to the climate movement and its campaign to destroy the hydrocarbon industry in the Western world, and the push for a net-zero transition. Dr. Robson is the Executive Director of the Climate Discussion Nexus (CDN), a documentary filmmaker, National Post, Epoch Times, and Loonie Politics columnist, and contributing editor to the Dorchester Review. Dr. Robson is also an adjunct professor at Augustine College. You can watch on You Tube his excellent documentary on the Magna Carta, as well as the channel for the CDN. You can follow the CDN on Facebook and Twitter. This episode was recorded on 30 June 2021.

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