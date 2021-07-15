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Episode 4 -- Conversation with Dr. H. Sterling Burnett -- The Great Reset and the Net Zero Transition
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Episode 4 -- Conversation with Dr. H. Sterling Burnett -- The Great Reset and the Net Zero Transition

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The Nemeth Report
Jul 15, 2021

Episode 4 -- Conversation with Dr. H. Sterling Burnett

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Dr. H. Sterling Burnett of the Heartland Institute, on the global plan of the World Economic Forum called The Great Reset, the proposed transition to net-zero, and how this all connects with the new Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) metrics being forced onto businesses, financial institutions and personal decisions. Dr. Burnett, is a senior fellow on environmental policy and the managing editor of Environment and Climate News at the Heartland Institute. Two useful internet resources of the Heartland Institute are Climate Realism, which provides a daily rebuttal to climate change stories in the media, and Climate at a Glance, which offers brief summaries of frequently argued climate issues. You can find the Heartland Institute on Facebook, follow them on Twitter, and view their YouTube channel. This episode was recorded on 11 June 2021.

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