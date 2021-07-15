Episode 3 -- Conversation with Michelle Stirling -- The IPCC, COP26, and the Net Zero Future

Episode 3 – Conversation with Michelle Stirling

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Michelle Stirling of the Friends of Science, exploring the issues of COP26, the international climate meeting being held in Glasgow in November 2021, the push towards Net-Zero, and Green Financing. Michelle Stirling is the contract Communications Director for the Friends of Science Society. In addition to their website and blog, you may find the Friends of Science on their You Tube channel. The Friends of Science also has a plain language climate change information website called Climate Change 101. You can follow the Friends of Science on their RSS feed and Twitter. This episode was recorded on 14 June 2021.

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