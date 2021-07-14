Episode 2 -- Conversation with Rupert Darwall -- Understanding the Green Tyranny Before Us

Episode 2 – Conversation with Rupert Darwall

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with Rupert Darwall exploring the issue of the Climate Industrial Complex, its campaign to destroy the hydrocarbon industry in the Western world, and the net-zero transition. Rupert Darwall is a senior fellow of the Real Clear Foundation, and author of the books (available on Amazon) The Age of Global Warming and Green Tyranny: Exposing the Totalitarian Roots of the Climate Industrial Complex. Mr. Darwall is also the author of a number of recent reports such as “Capitalism, Socialism and ESG,” and “The Climate Noose: Business, Net Zero and the IPCC’s Anti-capitalism.” You can also follow Mr. Darwall on Twitter. This episode was recorded on 24 June 2021

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