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Episode 1 -- Conversation with Dave Yager -- From Miracle to Menace: Understanding the Assault on Hydrocarbons in Canada and the West
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Episode 1 -- Conversation with Dave Yager -- From Miracle to Menace: Understanding the Assault on Hydrocarbons in Canada and the West

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The Nemeth Report
Jul 01, 2021

Episode 1 -- Conversation with Dave Yager

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth speaks with David Yager, Oil Service Executive – Energy Policy Analyst - Author & Writer, on the shift of our appreciation and understanding of hydrocarbons From Miracle to Menace as described in his appropriately titled book of the same name, and how this fits in with the proposed net-zero transition. You can find his book at Amazon: From Miracle to Menace. This episode was recorded on 14 May 2021.

If you have comments or questions about this episode please send them to: nemethreport@protonmail.com.

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