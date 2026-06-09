Stu Turley, CEO of Sandstone Group and the Energy News Beat, joins Dr. Tammy Nemeth to break down the latest energy market developments, geopolitical shifts, oil & gas realities, and why current net zero policies are failing. If you care about affordable, reliable energy and human progress, this is a must-watch conversation! You can find Stu at:

https://energynewsbeat.co/ https://substack.com/

on X at @theenergynewsbeat

https://www.youtube.com/@energynewsbeat

In this episode of The Nemeth Report:

• Current oil, natural gas, and power market updates

• Geopolitical risks impacting global energy supply

• Why energy security must come before unrealistic climate targets

• Practical realities of the energy transition in 2026

(Thumbnail created with the help of Grok AI.)

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