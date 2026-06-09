The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
3d

This was a very interesting conversation. Honest questions and thoughtful answers that don’t include any political correctness. Funny thing about how stubborn reality can be. Greatly enjoyed this episode.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Nemeth Report
Tuco's Child's avatar
Tuco's Child
5h

Great one, thank you!

Note the "transition" has lead to deaths worldwide due to health problems and loss of power:

A Net-zero Death Sentence for the Elderly: The Spanish-Iberian Grid Failure

https://tucoschild.substack.com/p/a-net-zero-death-sentence-for-the

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Nemeth Report · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture