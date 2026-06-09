Energy Security Crisis 2026! Stu Turley on Oil, Renewables & Geopolitical Risks
Stu Turley, CEO of Sandstone Group and the Energy News Beat, joins Dr. Tammy Nemeth to break down the latest energy market developments, geopolitical shifts, oil & gas realities, and why current net zero policies are failing. If you care about affordable, reliable energy and human progress, this is a must-watch conversation! You can find Stu at:
https://energynewsbeat.co/ https://substack.com/
on X at @theenergynewsbeat
https://www.youtube.com/@energynewsbeat
In this episode of The Nemeth Report:
• Current oil, natural gas, and power market updates
• Geopolitical risks impacting global energy supply
• Why energy security must come before unrealistic climate targets
• Practical realities of the energy transition in 2026
(Thumbnail created with the help of Grok AI.)
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This was a very interesting conversation. Honest questions and thoughtful answers that don’t include any political correctness. Funny thing about how stubborn reality can be. Greatly enjoyed this episode.
Great one, thank you!
Note the "transition" has lead to deaths worldwide due to health problems and loss of power:
A Net-zero Death Sentence for the Elderly: The Spanish-Iberian Grid Failure
https://tucoschild.substack.com/p/a-net-zero-death-sentence-for-the