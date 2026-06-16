The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
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Great show ladies. It doesn’t even seem possible for all of these reckless energy policies to be in effect but somehow they are. Britain and Europe are really headed for trouble if they don’t change course and face energy realities.

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