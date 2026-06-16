Join Dr. Tammy Nemeth and Irina Slav on The Nemeth Report podcast as they break down how energy reality is faring worldwide. This episode explores the EU's regulatory overreach, US policy disruptions, LNG deals, and how Bulgaria could've had a pipeline. We even catch a glimpse into how Irina writes every day! A must-watch for anyone following energy security, geopolitics, and the real costs of the energy transition. You can find Irina at https://irinaslav.substack.com/ and check out her incredible writing at https://oilprice.com

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