Energy Reality Kicking In?
What's going on in the EU and the Global Energy Shift?
Join Dr. Tammy Nemeth and Irina Slav on The Nemeth Report podcast as they break down how energy reality is faring worldwide. This episode explores the EU's regulatory overreach, US policy disruptions, LNG deals, and how Bulgaria could've had a pipeline. We even catch a glimpse into how Irina writes every day! A must-watch for anyone following energy security, geopolitics, and the real costs of the energy transition. You can find Irina at https://irinaslav.substack.com/ and check out her incredible writing at https://oilprice.com
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Great show ladies. It doesn’t even seem possible for all of these reckless energy policies to be in effect but somehow they are. Britain and Europe are really headed for trouble if they don’t change course and face energy realities.