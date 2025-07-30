Yesterday, 29 July 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released the document, A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate. The review was written by the Climate Working Group appointed by Secretary Chris Wright. The five working group members are esteemed academics and independent experts in various disciplines related to current climate science: John Christy, Judith Curry, Steven Koonin, Ross McKitrick, and Roy Spencer.

Secretary Wright wrote in his foreword:

“Still, many readers may be surprised by its conclusions—which differ in important ways from the mainstream narrative. That’s a sign of how far the public conversation has drifted from the science itself. To correct course, we need open, respectful, and informed debate. That’s why I’m inviting public comment on this report. Honest scrutiny and scientific transparency should be at the heart of our policymaking.

“Climate change is real, and it deserves attention. But it is not the greatest threat facing humanity….Climate change is a challenge—not a catastrophe. But misguided policies based on fear rather than facts could truly endanger human well-being.”

From the DOE summary of the report:

“This report:

Reviews scientific certainties and uncertainties in how anthropogenic emissions of CO 2 and other GHGs have affected, or will affect, the Nation’s climate, extreme weather events, and metrics of societal well-being.

Assesses the near-term impacts of elevated concentrations of CO 2 , including enhanced plant growth and reduced ocean alkalinity.

Evaluates data and projections regarding long-term impacts of elevated concentrations of CO 2 , including estimates of future warming.

Finds that claims of increased frequency or intensity of hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and droughts are not supported by U.S. historical data.

Asserts that CO 2 -induced warming appears to be less damaging economically than commonly believed, and that aggressive mitigation policies could prove more detrimental than beneficial.

Finds that U.S. policy actions are expected to have undetectably small direct impacts on the global climate and any effects will emerge only with long delays.

Once a notice has been issued in the Federal Register, the comments will be opened up and people can submit their comments at the regulations.gov website using the following document number: DOE-HQ-2025-0207.

This is an opportunity for people to read the report, consider the science and conclusions, and offer a perspective.

According to the guidance document for submissions, at the front of the comment submission, indicate if it is “editorial, technical, reference, or other.” When making a comment the relevant page in the report must be cited.

All of the comments will be unedited and openly available unless the submitter declares the submission as confidential. Late submissions will not be considered. “DOE will not reply individually to responders but will consider all comments submitted by the deadline. DOE also intends to summarize all comments received by topic.”

The links in this post will take you directly to the document and the guidance regarding submissions.