The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Roman's avatar
Andrew Roman
1d

The treatment of Bill C-5 resembles the Trump approach to executive orders. Do it fast, we are right so no debate is necessary.

Bill C-5 is a masterpiece of opacity. It says in effect that the cabinet may do whatever it deems appropriate in pursuit of virtue and in opposition to vice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Nemeth Report and others
S W A's avatar
S W A
1d

put the DOGE approach on it (or some Gen AI tool)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Nemeth Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture