Fast-Tracking Bill C-5 The One Canadian Economy Act

The governing Canadian Liberal party has put forward a motion to limit consideration of Bill C-5 -- The One Canadian Economy Act -- to five days. This means that by the end of next week, the bill could be passed and sent to the Senate for approval. Normally, the process would see the bill go to committee and be scrutinzed by parliament, something which could take a few months. But with this motion the discussion and scrutiny of the bill would be limited to five days.

Ramming through Bill C-5 is an early example of Prime Minister Mark Carney's continuation of the contempt for parliament the Liberals have demonstrated for several years now. Canada does not have a budget. Parliament has not been sitting for almost half a year. It will be going on holiday in a couple of weeks. If this issue and bill are so pressing, then why not have parliament meet over the summer to give the bill an appropriate analysis?

According to Minister of Industry, Melanie Joly, the Liberals under Mark Carney “are in a wartime cabinet right now.” That kind of thinking is dangerous. It seems to imply that normal parliamentary processes can be suspended or bypassed because it's an emergency.

It is a disservice to Canadians, and an undermining of democracy, to expedite a bill which has some serious shortcomings. Canada has not declared war; the trade problem with the United States can be resolved without panic; fast tracking this legislation is not necessary. Let's respect our parliamentary democracy and have due process in Canada not a nascent dictatorship.