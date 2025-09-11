Since 2021, when it was first introduced, the President of the European Commission has delivered an annual State of the Union address in September, taking stock of the EU’s status and unveiling initiatives for the year ahead. This year’s speech, delivered by Ursula von der Leyen, opens with war-like rhetoric but centres on shaping a “new Europe” through expansive and accelerated government intervention. While subtly reinforcing the European Green Deal and net-zero goals, it brims with contradictions that has become typical of the thinking in Brussels, doubling down on discredited claims about energy prices and living costs we hear repeated ad nauseum in the UK.

The first third focuses on the war in Ukraine, the Gaza conflict, and the need to strengthen EU member states’ militaries through joint procurement. The subtext is that a defence buildup will aid faltering and stagnating European economies, struggling under the burden of red tape, regulations, and high energy prices.

The section on competitiveness is a study in paradox. Acknowledging businesses’ complaints of excessive bureaucracy and paperwork, von der Leyen promises that proposed changes will make things better and that “a digital Euro for example will make it easier for companies and consumers alike.” It’s unclear exactly how a programmable central bank digital currency, inserting itself between retail banks and their customers, will improve the situation. This reflects the address’s core dogma: Solutions lie in more government, more planning because “only what gets measured gets done.” Oh, ok. Sounds like President von der Leyen was talking with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney whose mantra is “What gets measured, gets managed.” Was this a hint towards the embedding of climate disclosures in EU business and the promotion of a global emissions price?

Competitiveness, von der Leyen argues, rests on a European AI built and powered by “clean” energy. Plus, the EU’s “clean tech sector” must be buttressed and promoted with the Clean Industrial Deal, which will “spark a virtuous cycle…we must urgently drive demand for European industrial leadership in clean tech.” The intent is to drive demand through public procurement which mirrors Carney’s recent “Buy Canadian” public procurement push—a curious transatlantic alignment.

Central to the Clean Industrial Deal and the commitment to clean tech and the circular economy is a doubling down on the European Green Deal. Here, von der Leyen repeats the mantra that net-zero will create jobs, strengthen industry, and make the EU energy independent because all the woes of the EU—the high energy prices, the unstable grid, the deindustrialization—all of that is because of Russia’s “dirty fossil fuels”. While promising to funnel more taxpayer money into wind, solar, and batteries with nuclear power as baseload, she perpetuates the myth that wind and solar lower prices. But, at least she concedes that “when energy costs rise…it is every single part of people’s lives that is affected.” She just seems to be in denial as to the root causes of those cost increases and prescribes yet more Commission intervention and oversight over member states.

Housing policy echoes Carney’s vision: an “Affordable Housing Plan” for houses that are “more affordable, more sustainable, and of better quality,” with an EU Housing Summit planned. Of course, the housing both von der Leyen and Carney are talking about is multi-family rental housing that will be “modular/prefabricated, low-carbon, climate resilient and net-zero construction.” The landlord will be either the government, as an equity investor, or large institutional investors.

For the automotive sector, von der Leyen jingoistically calls for European electric vehicles built with “European supply chains” because “the future of cars—and the cars of the future—must be made in Europe”! What type of EVs does the European Commission want for its citizens? That would be small electric cars to be developed, promoted, and financed through the “Small Affordable Cars Initiative.” Apparently, it’s in the EU’s best interest that the government “invest in small, affordable vehicles.” Does this mean the EU wants to create a European version of BYD? Take that, China and Russia!

Agriculture could not go without attention from the EU’s president. Farmers’ struggles are pinned mostly on “unfair competition” rather than high energy and input costs or the mountains of red tape and paperwork piled onto farmers or forcing farmers to take land of production or go organic all because of the EU green deal. To be fair, she did mention initiatives that have been taken to reduce the paperwork, but those are temporary and come with increased monitoring of farmer activities. The solution? More government subsidies with strings attached. Despite trade deals ostensibly inviting agricultural imports from Canada and the US, von der Leyen announced the EU will “boost our promotion budget to launch a new ‘Buy European Food’ campaign.” Trade and protectionism in one breath—the EU is filled with contradictions.

On US trade, President von der Leyen declares, “I do not believe in tariffs. Tariffs are taxes,” while endorsing the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)—a tariff by another name that taxes imports based on emissions. Hypocrisy in plain sight. But which media outlet in Europe will point that out?

The EU, in order to save democracy, which von der Leyen says “is under attack”, will also now get into the business of more directly funding smaller media outlets like “independent and local media.” With all 27 member states already operating state owned media outlets, this risks autocracy dressed up as pluralism. Why? Because every time the EU funds or supports something there are strings attached; why would media be any different? After all, who gets to decide which independent media organization or individual gets funding? The EU already spends over €80 million on media; entering into the realm of “independent” media represents an octopus-like extension that will likely push a pro-Brussels narrative potentially at the expense of genuine journalistic autonomy. In other words, this could very well be a new kind of propaganda machine under the guise of decentralized independence and distributed media. Tellingly, this section segues into calls for restricting social media to “protect children” AND to curb illegal migration.

On migration, von der Leyen is either engaging in incredible gas lighting or naivety. She states, “We in Europe must be the ones to decide who comes to us and in what circumstances, not the people-smugglers and traffickers. We must break their business model.” Bordering on farce, the solution proposed is to freeze the assets of smugglers and traffickers, restrict their mobility, and cut their profits. Really? This raises an important question: If the EU knows the smugglers’ identities in order to freeze assets and restrict mobility, why aren’t they arrested for human smuggling and trafficking, which are illegal!? How about actually policing your borders and fixing a judicial system that won’t permit the expelling of illegal entrants? Orwell would blush.

EU President von der Leyen's address is a masterclass in Brussels doublespeak—preaching independence while centralizing power, decrying bureaucracy while piling on plans, and “saving” democracy with state-funded media. This “new Europe” seems more like a superstate where bureaucrats dictate your ride, roof, and reading list. Orwellian doesn’t even begin to describe these statements and policy framework. This EU State of the Union address is a fight against freedom, not a fight for freedom.