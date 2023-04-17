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Could Quebec Run Out of Energy? -- Season 2 Episode 12 -- Conversation with David Boudeweel
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Could Quebec Run Out of Energy? -- Season 2 Episode 12 -- Conversation with David Boudeweel

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The Nemeth Report
Apr 17, 2023

Most Canadians don’t know or understand very much about the energy situation in Quebec. If asked, many would probably remark on Quebec’s incredible hydro electric power. Some know that Quebec exports a great deal of electricity to nearby provinces and the United States. Indeed, the Government of Quebec’s green economy plan states it will continue and maybe even increase those exports to become the “battery” of northeastern America. Some, however, have started to question whether that is possible. Recently, David Boudeweel wrote a piece asking the question, “Could Quebec Run Out of Energy?” Today, I’m pleased to welcome Public Affairs Consultant David Boudeweel to the podcast to discuss Quebec’s energy situation.

https://www.boudeweel.com/

“Could Quebec Run Out of Energy?” : https://www.boudeweel.com/post/could-quebec-run-out-of-energy

On Quebec’s energy situation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eV2KBMQt3M

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