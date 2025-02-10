The Nemeth Report’s Substack

Marnie
Mar 16

I'd be happy to read The Banality of Evil and the Origins of Totalitarianism. I've been meaning to read this book, so with your suggestion, I have downloaded it on Audible.

Not sure what your family background is, but my family were Western Canadians who had to fight in both World Wars. My father's father fought at Vimy Ridge and all other battles that McNaughton led to the end of WWI. Most of my parent's relatives fought in WWII.

My husband's family, Greek Western Macedonians, had to fight Mussolini, Hitler and then the Greek Communists.

You've assigned me a book to read. Based on the direct experience of my husband's family, I have a film for you:

Eleni

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcT8pX5mBIU

Totalitarianism doesn't have its origins only in socialism. Totalitarianism develops also through intolerance on the right. Not all socialism develops into totalitarianism, and not all principled conservatism develops into totalitarianism.

The suggestion that socialism necessarily and only leads to totalitarianism is naive.

Today, the US does not have a socialist government. It has a right leaning, totalitarian leaning government. Musk retweeted the other day that “Stalin, Mao, and Hitler didn’t murder millions of people. Their public sector employees did.” All the while, more then 80% of Tesla's batteries come from China, a totalitarian regime. It's well known that Xi Jinping has been trying to pave over the atrocities of Mao. No doubt, this retweet was meant by Musk to gain favour with Xi.

As I read the Banality of Evil, I'll be curious to see if it picks up on the fact that totalitarianism does not just emerge on the left.

Feb 12

Great article - and really who cares about Spain - it's a fun cheap/nasty vacation spot for the British!

But as you point out Mr. Sánchez is getting a voice and being heard, so he must feel his position is threatened. It is rather the pot calling the kettle black in this article, as far as the politicians and the tech billionaires.

Newspaper used to be great - but they were mostly a one sided era, info with little response.

Now everyone has an opinion and wants to be heard, I guess us included!

