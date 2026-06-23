The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
9h

Super interview. I hope the book gets the traction it deserves. The silent majority is starting to pay a little bit more attention. With inflation having an effect on almost everyone it’s bringing these overreaching policies to the table. It’s also exposing these corrupt NGO’s and “environmental activists groups.”

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