Kevin Mooney joins Dr. Tammy Nemeth to break down his explosive new book "Climate P*rn: How and Why Anti-Population Zealots Fabricate Science, while Targeting American Capitalism, Freedom, and Independence." In this eye-opening interview, Mooney exposes the networked ecosystem driving climate policy: activist groups like NRDC, think tanks (Rocky Mountain Institute, World Resources Institute), the Union of Concerned Scientists, influential journals like Nature, and climate finance tools that can starve energy companies of capital and insurance.

Is "environmentalism" the same as "climate" activism?

Why do climate activists want to save the sea smelt but are ok with whales dying near offshore wind turbines?

What are the national security concerns with offshore wind?

Tune in to find out the answers to these questions and a whole lot more!

Discover how these efforts, often with concerning China ties, undermine American energy independence and national security while benefiting strategic competitors. 🔥 Key Topics:

The "Climate P*rn" metaphor and its real-world damage

Fabricated science vs. observable data on CO2 and natural variability

Litigation, regulation, and the war on reliable energy

Foreign influence and uneven global rules

What Americans can do to push back for freedom and prosperity

You can buy the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Climate-Porn-Anti-Population-Capitalism-Independence/dp/B0GM67TN13

You can find his article, "A Quiet Rewrite That Could Shape A Thousand Climate Cases," at Real Clear Energy: https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2026/06/04/a_quiet_rewrite_that_could_shape_a_thousand_climate_cases_1186602.html Subscribe for more unfiltered conversations on science, policy, and liberty.

Drop your thoughts below — should we restore real scientific debate?

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