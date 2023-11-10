Season 3, Episode 5 – Climate Emergency? Net-Zero and Canada’s Energy Transition

Conversation with Tom Harris, Executive Director ICSC

In this episode, Dr. Tammy Nemeth is joined by Tom Harris, the Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition. Our topic of conversation is the “climate emergency”, the science of climate change, and the forced net-zero energy transition in Canada.

Since 2008, Tom Harris has been the Executive Director of the science-based, non-partisan group, the International Climate Science Coalition. Tom now also leads the International Climate Science Coalition - Canada a not-for-profit corporation that you can check out at www.icsc-canada.com. Until 2011, he taught a total of 1,500 students at Carleton University in the second year Earth Sciences course – “Climate Change, an Earth Sciences Perspective”.

Tom’s basic education was in thermo-fluids and energy sciences and he has Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Mechanical Engineering. Tom has 45 years’ experience working as a mechanical engineer and project manager, science and technology communications professional and media and S&T advisor to a former Opposition Environment Critic in Canada’s federal Parliament.

For the past 24 years Tom has been working intensively with a team of independent scientists and engineers to promote a sensible approach to range of energy and environmental topics, climate change in particular. His main focus has been telling the public about the highly controversial science underlying the dangerous human-caused climate change hypothesis.

You can find the International Climate Science Coalition here: https://www.icsc-canada.com/missionstatement

You can find short 1 minute videos on climate and energy topics on the ICSC youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@internationalclimatescienc7704/videos

Here’s a link to Tom’s article “Fueling the Fire: The Conservative Climate Language Trap,” at America Out Loud News: https://www.americaoutloud.news/fueling-the-fire-the-conservative-climate-language-trap/

Here’s a link to Tom’s presentation on February 24th, 2023 at a Canada4Action event: https://rairfoundation.com/all-the-facts-you-need-to-debunk-climate-change-scammers-video/

An excellent resource for live unadjusted global temperatures can be found here:

https://temperature.global/

A website of former NASA and space engineers on climate change issues can be found here:

https://www.therightclimatestuff.com/

An investigation into the role of clouds in Earth’s climate is this older documentary “The Cloud Mystery” by Henrik Svensmark:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANMTPF1blpQ