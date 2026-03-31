Thrilled to have joined Brian Zinchuk and Bronwyn Eyre on their Pipeline Online podcast. We discussed a recent article written by myself and Ron Wallace on the Canadian double standard of oil and gas development. Ottawa has given a green light to a development of the Bay du Nord project by Equinor and BP. Given that the field is outside the 200 nautical mile boundary of Canada, it will, for the first time activate the UN Law of the Sea tratement that generates a royalty payable to the UN. Ottawa has said it will cover that payment in order to “derisk” the project, yet Alberta’s oilsands projects must “decarbonize” in order to maybe achieve approval of the pipeline. You can view or listen to the podcast here: Pipeline Online Podcast