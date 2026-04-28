The Nemeth Report’s Substack

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Jean's avatar
Jean
21h

As long as the federal government is led by a guy whose career-long objective is the elimination of fossil fuels, Canada will continue to suffer from destructive energy policies. Cheap, reliable, abundant, on-demand energy, both electricity and process heat, will be progressively undermined and eroded. Sadly, we probably will find out the hard way that physics cannot be fooled.

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Rose_Anne's avatar
Rose_Anne
16hEdited

Hence the determination of many Albertans to remove our province from the hellscape formerly known as Canada. Saskatchewan sentiment is equally as high (anecdotal 'evidence') yet without the (current) ability to force a referendum on the issue. Large swaths of BC, same (though their province is further complicated by Indian land claims and the [likely] need to partition themselves away from the [virtually Communist] lower mainland). The Balkanization of Canada seems imminent.

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