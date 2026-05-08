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Steve Elliott's avatar
Steve Elliott
5d

I'm a Brexit voting Brit. Canada may not admire the US but aligning itself with the EU? Please, please no. Canada doesn't deserve that.

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Brian Culbert's avatar
Brian Culbert
4d

Canadians are a polite bunch. But once they wake up, the clown show will end.The head clown will be tossed out of the tent and the fabric of our amazing country will go back to common sense, grounded practical policies. Time for the false narratives and fairy tales to end. Narcissistic self serving politicians can only gas light, deflect and steal until the common person, the every day Canadian awakens and pushes back with strength that arises from realizing how close they have come to losing our country forever.

FWUAFO

Sincerely

An average proud Canadian

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