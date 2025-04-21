Underlying Mark Carney’s vision for Canada’s economy—spanning energy, housing, and defence—is an unspoken linchpin: climate finance. While Carney, the former chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), proposes new policies, offices, agencies, and bureaus that will reshape the nation’s future, this critical driver of a net zero transition remains curiously undiscussed. Yet, as the adage warns, the devil is in the details. What is Carney’s plan for aligning capital with net zero climate goals, and why the silence?

Pieced together from Carney’s various presentations, panel discussions, testimonies, various campaign announcements, and of course his book, there are four elements or pillars of Carney’s approach to climate finance: mandatory climate disclosures, mandatory transition plans across the economy, all disclosure and transition plan data freely available in the United Nation’s (UN) Net Zero Data Public Utility, and voluntary carbon markets. Let’s unravel this hidden core that reveals the true scope of Canada’s economic transformation being proposed by Mark Carney and the Liberals.

Carney and many of the candidates running for the Liberals in the 2025 election are committed to the net zero agenda. Carney himself has stated, “Reducing emissions…to limit temperature increases to below 2 degrees demand wholesale structural change…all must contribute.” He also declares it unequivocally: “achieving net zero requires a whole economy transition.” For Carney and those promoting net zero, that means a fundamental restructuring not only of our energy systems but also our financial system:

“Energy production and consumption is at the heart of climate dynamics…solutions must focus on…shifting from fossil fuels to renewables; changing from petrol to electric-powered transport…That means converting the bulk of energy use to electricity and converting all electricity to renewables.”

What role does finance play in this restructuring? According to Carney, the goal is that “every financial [and business] decision takes climate change into account.”[4]

Chrystia Freeland told a Senate committee something similar,

“All of us who are in positions of responsibility need to take a deep breath and say, Ok, what did I do today to fight climate change? What did I do today to be sure we’re doing the right things in Canada.”

How does one put climate at the centre of every financial and business decision? Climate finance underpins this vision, yet its mechanics remain diffuse or even opaque to the average person. What the heck is climate finance anyway?

There are two terms that are frequently used but are not interchangeable: Sustainable finance and climate finance. Sustainable finance has a broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) focus, harmonizing social justice, biodiversity, and corporate governing structure to achieve climate goals. In contrast, climate finance is directed specifically at the financial sector to channel investment and capital flows into high-impact sectors to facilitate a net zero by 2050 Paris Agreement aligned trajectory.

As Carney has described,

“Companies, and those who invest in them and lend to them, and who are part of the solution, will be rewarded. Those who are lagging behind and are still part of the problem will be punished.”

Or in other words, “It’s really about looking for and at transition plans from all companies and backing those who are part of the solution and taking capital away from those who are part of the problem.” It is here that the devil is in the details.

Data, data, data

Mandatory Climate Disclosures

How will investors and banks and insurers know which companies are part of the solution and which are part of the problem? The first component is mandatory climate disclosures. As I have written elsewhere, mandatory climate disclosures, aligned with the International Sustainability Standards Board,[6], compel firms to report emissions and outline net zero strategies through transition planning among many other things. Canada established the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board which has basically rubber stamped the ISSB sustainability- and climate-related financial disclosures for use in Canada despite the majority of feedback explaining that the costs of compliance and litigation potential would put many businesses at a competitive disadvantage with American counterparts, particularly if the standards diverged significantly from the United States – which they do. Yet, at every chance to speak on climate finance Mark Carney has repeated that what’s missing from accelerating progress on net zero is a lack of mandatory climate disclosures.

Why? Because mandatory climate disclosures are the cornerstone of the emissions data throughout the entire supply chain needed for investors, banks, and insurers to shift capital away from high emitting companies or companies that are not meeting targets established in transition plans.

Climate Transition Plans

What are climate transition plans? Mandatory transition plans are a framework of establishing the trajectory of a company becoming net zero by 2050, with a clear outline of regular emission reduction targets, an explanation of how those reductions will be achieved, and reporting on fulfilling those targets. If a company sets out a plan but does not meet its targets, then investors, banks, insurers and “stakeholders” – such as activist groups – will be able to either exert pressure on the company to meet its targets or to enter into litigation on the grounds of greenwashing or some other non-compliance related reason.

The UK hosted a Transition Plan Task Force which developed a standardized framework for how companies ought to be planning for the net zero 2050 transition; it has also now been absorbed into the ISSB and is offered as the recommended way for reporting entities to fulfill the transition plan requirement in the ISSB standards.

Carney is very clear about using transition plans to help investors and banks deploy a managed phase out of high emitting assets. When he was the head of GFANZ, Carney wrote:

“More generally, as part of their transition planning, [GFANZ] members should establish and apply financing policies to phase out and align carbon-intensive sectors and activities, such as thermal coal, oil and gas, and deforestation, not only through asset divestment but also through transition finance that reduces real world emissions. To assist with these efforts GFANZ will continue to develop and implement a framework for the Managed Phaseout of High-emitting assets.”

That assistance benefits from comparable, consistent standardized data on emissions throughout the entire supply chain and the transition plans guiding companies towards decarbonization or phasing themselves out. Since climate disclosures and transition plans will be considered on par with regular financial reporting, the data has certain legal implications, and its accessibility is considered to be very important by Carney and others like Henry Fernandez of MSCI so that finance can be justified in shifting away from so-called high emitting companies and counter claims of anti-trust cartel behaviour from American politicians and regulators.

Net Zero Data Public Utility

As the third component to accelerate climate finance and the net zero transition, Carney has also emphasized that the data from the mandatory climate disclosures and the mandatory transition plans must be mandated to go to the United Nations’ Net Zero Data Public Utility (NZDPU)– a centralized platform to collect and share emissions and transition data. Essentially, it is an open and free repository of all corporate (including banks’) climate-related data that would be available for use by anyone in the world to evaluate corporate net zero progress. Carney has said that the intended use of the data would be for anyone —investors, banks, insurers, stakeholders— to make judgements on where capital should go; to be able to judge companies and “reward” them with investment and financial support if they are aligned with the Paris Agreement, or “punish” them by removing or withholding investment and financial support if they are not fulfilling their pledges and moving towards net zero by 2050.

The data also allows for leverage by those who desire swifter climate action from their banks, investment funds, and companies. Carney, as UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance said in 2021,

“Private finance is judging which companies are part of the solution, but private finance, too, is increasingly being judged. Banks, pension funds and asset managers have to show where they are in the transition to net zero. And people are voting with their money. That is creating the type of investment that we’re going to need to get to net zero.”

One way for companies to reduce their overall emissions and influence how they are judged on meeting emissions reduction targets is to purchase carbon offsets.

Voluntary Carbon Markets

The last component that Carney repeatedly promotes as integral to the smooth operating of climate finance is the concept of Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCMs). Carney has been a major advocate for VCMs, which enable companies to offset emissions by purchasing credits from projects that reduce or remove greenhouse gases, such as reforestation or renewable energy initiatives. In September 2020, he launched the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM), a private sector-led initiative sponsored by the Institute of International Finance (IIF). The biggest concern and roadblock for VCMs is a lack of integrity over the credits produced and the possibility of double counting credits.

This was discussed at the Beijing financial conference in October 2024 and Carney’s answer to the integrity issue was constant monitoring, verification, and lifecycle tracking. His answer is worth quoting at length:

There must be fundamental principles of integrity around the carbon credit itself—not just its creation, but its monitoring, verification, and lifecycle tracking. The technology is now there, and standards have been developed on a voluntary basis—I’ll come back to that. Thirdly, you need a data infrastructure—registries and a linking of registries—so there’s no double counting. You can follow the credit through its entire lifecycle, and, as Governor Zhou implied, you need a term structure for future prices of those credits. That can be put in place. The opportunity now exists. In my judgment, the question will be decided between now and COP 30 in Brazil—more than a year from now—whether major jurisdictions, with China hopefully leading, decide to link some of these voluntary carbon markets. This would be based on: high integrity in supply, so no greenwashing; high integrity in demand, meaning only companies reducing absolute emissions can buy credits (they must have ambition first); and high-integrity market infrastructure.

If Mark Carney promotes VCMs with the eye to making them mandatory in Canada, based on his Beijing remarks, businesses would face increased costs, stricter emissions reduction requirements, and new compliance obligations, particularly in high-emission sectors. These offsets would only be available to companies that demonstrated quantifiable emissions reduction progress in compliance with transition plans. The compliance costs for SMEs are significant. Further, if China takes the lead on linking the various voluntary markets in an effort to create a platform for a global market, the freedom and finances of Canadian businesses will be put at risk.

The type of oversight Carney suggests is necessary to ensure “integrity” of the VCM is a slippery slope towards authoritarian monitoring, high compliance costs, data security threats, and competitive disadvantages which could not only cripple SMEs and burden emitters but undermine Canada’s economic sovereignty.

Conclusion:

Globally, climate finance is the engine, yet rarely the public headline for the proposed net zero 2050 transition. Carney’s climate finance vision—mandatory disclosures, transition plans, UN data sharing, and carbon markets—promises a net zero Canada but cloaks a radical overhaul. His silence on the campaign trail about these details and his real climate finance ambitions betrays a deadly gamble with Canada’s economic freedom and sovereignty that few people recognize but ought to be weighing when Canadians cast their ballot.