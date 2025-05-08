The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rose_Anne's avatar
Rose_Anne
7d

Waving 'good bye' to Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Roman's avatar
Andrew Roman
7d

Plan to build a national electricity grid coast to coast and increase solar/wind/ batteries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Nemeth Report and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Nemeth Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture