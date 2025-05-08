My predictions for some of Liberal Mark Carney’s climate moves in the next 6 to 12 months:

1. Mandate climate disclosures and transition plans (probably through an amendment to the Canada Business Corporations Act).

2. Mandate submission of climate disclosure data to the UN Net Zero Data Public Utility.

3. Creation of a Carbon and Nature Market (this could be linked to the personal carbon credits and increased industrial emissions price framework mentioned in his leadership climate plan).

4. Phase out provincial carbon tax systems and replace with a national system.

5. Development and implementation of a green taxonomy.

6. Reintroduce some variation of Senate Bill S-243 The Climate Aligned Finance Act.

7. Reinforce the EV mandate.

8. New climate-emissions-related rules for all new homes and buildings, particularly if financed through CMHC.

9. Create a federal climate insurance program – first to cover flood insurance but expanded to cover all natural disasters.

Since carbon taxes and emissions are considered “divisive”, create a Carbon Council (or empower the Net Zero Advisory Board) and delegate some decision making on emissions, including a supervisory role over companies’ emission reduction targets, to the council/board.

What would you add to this list?

