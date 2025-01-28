How Climate Programs are Undermining Canada's NATO Commitments

The current government of Canada seems to have misplaced priorities. It says that it will reach NATO defence spending commitments of 2% of GDP by 2032. To fulfill the 2% commitment, Canada ought to be spending at least $44 billion, but instead it spends between $26.5 billion and $30 billion (depending on the source of info). In a bizarre twist, the defence department has also been told to cut its spending by 3%! Canada's military has incredible soldiers but terrible or not enough equipment that makes us a laughing stock in international engagements. Canadians are told there just isn't enough money for defence to meet our international commitments because spending has been allocated elsewhere. Where has the money been allocated?

Well, the Liberal Party of Canada is bragging that it has allocated $100 billion to one climate investment program. This does not include the 146 other climate initiatives like the tax cuts, rebates, and subsidies given to various zero emissions companies and projects.

It seems that the climate program money ought to be diverted to support Canada's global NATO commitments. A mere 20% would do the job. The climate fund, amongst other programs, seems like poor prioritization if not a misallocation of taxpayers hard earned money.