The Energy Transition in Canada faces a number of different challenges, particularly the reliability and affordability of provincial grids when governments pledge to electrify everything. Even though the province of Ontario generates over 90% of its electricity from zero or low carbon sources, the push to retire natural gas power plants and resistance to building more reliable power generation in favour of installing more unreliable wind and solar power, while at the same time of increasing demand on the grid, has created a situation of potential brown outs and requests for voluntary demand constriction. Joining Dr. Tammy Nemeth in a discussion about the challenges of Ontario and Canada's energy transition is Parker Gallant. Parker is a retired banker who has devoted a significant amount of time of his retirement to researching and analysing the energy sector -- production, transmission, and distribution of energy in Ontario. You can find his writings on a number of different energy related topics at his blog: https://parkergallantenergyperspectivesblog.wordpress.com/
Canada's Energy Transition Challenges -- Season 2 Episode 14 -- Conversation with Parker Gallant
Jul 13, 2023
The Nemeth Report
Broadening the conversation with the public regarding the role of hydrocarbons in our modern technological way of life through the lens of the environment and climate change.Broadening the conversation with the public regarding the role of hydrocarbons in our modern technological way of life through the lens of the environment and climate change.
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