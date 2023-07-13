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Canada's Energy Transition Challenges -- Season 2 Episode 14 -- Conversation with Parker Gallant
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Canada's Energy Transition Challenges -- Season 2 Episode 14 -- Conversation with Parker Gallant

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The Nemeth Report
Jul 13, 2023

The Energy Transition in Canada faces a number of different challenges, particularly the reliability and affordability of provincial grids when governments pledge to electrify everything. Even though the province of Ontario generates over 90% of its electricity from zero or low carbon sources, the push to retire natural gas power plants and resistance to building more reliable power generation in favour of installing more unreliable wind and solar power, while at the same time of increasing demand on the grid, has created a situation of potential brown outs and requests for voluntary demand constriction. Joining Dr. Tammy Nemeth in a discussion about the challenges of Ontario and Canada's energy transition is Parker Gallant. Parker is a retired banker who has devoted a significant amount of time of his retirement to researching and analysing the energy sector -- production, transmission, and distribution of energy in Ontario. You can find his writings on a number of different energy related topics at his blog: https://parkergallantenergyperspectivesblog.wordpress.com/

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