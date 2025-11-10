The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
Nov 12

Powerful review of the state of Canadian governance, Tammy. The continuing misdirection of the EU and Canada will be hard to watch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Elliott's avatar
Steve Elliott
Nov 10

I'm British and we have also been promised lots of new green jobs. It sounds good but I wondered if these jobs are really just a cost to the rest of us which will simply push energy bills up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The Nemeth Report and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Nemeth Report
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture