The Nemeth Report’s Substack

The Nemeth Report’s Substack

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Amos Eno's avatar
Amos Eno
Apr 23

Another perfect example of the extreme hypocrisy of the environmental movement which is destroying species and habitat if favor of their socialist fraudulent ideologies

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Gordon McLean's avatar
Gordon McLean
Apr 22

You have nailed it wrt the willful blindness of the ENGOs.

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