CBAM-alam
What's a Carbon Tax Got to do With it?
Mar 24
The Nemeth Report
9:54
Mark Carney's Climate Plan
The "New" Liberal plan is pretty much the same as the "Old" Liberal plan
Mar 13
The Nemeth Report
Emissions On the Menu
Behaviour Change Through Labels
Mar 5
The Nemeth Report
February 2025
EU Action Plan for Affordable Energy!
A plan to micromanage energy consumption
Feb 27
The Nemeth Report
What Women Want....
Watch now | For the Energy Transformation
Feb 21
The Nemeth Report
33:54
Collapsing Western Civilization?
One Authoritarian Step at a Time
Feb 10
The Nemeth Report
January 2025
Canada's Misallocation of Funds?
How Climate Programs are Undermining Canada's NATO Commitments
Jan 28
The Nemeth Report
Energy, AI, and Infrastructure
WEF 2025
Jan 24
The Nemeth Report
Energy Geopolitics --
Listen now (78 mins) | Season 4, Episode 6 – Energy Geopolitics – Security & Affordability!
Jan 17
The Nemeth Report
1:17:49
Warrior Accountants Should Not Be In Charge of the Economy
Someone I know operates a business through an online sales platform that shall remain nameless.
Jan 14
The Nemeth Report
December 2024
Net-Zero Needs a Firebreak!
Listen now | Conversation with David Zaruk, Editor at The Firebreak
Dec 23, 2024
The Nemeth Report
and
David Zaruk
1:21:20
Should Canada Emulate the UK's Net-Zero Pathway?
The answer? Run. Run away, fast.
Dec 23, 2024
The Nemeth Report
